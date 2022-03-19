LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelensky says 9,000 leave besieged Mariupol

The war is now in its fourth week

AFP

By Team KT Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 6:57 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his country’s troops at a huge flag-waving rally in Moscow as Russian forces strike Ukrainian cities from a distance again, pounding the capital of Kyiv and the country’s west.

The war is now in its fourth week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again appealed to Putin to hold talks with him directly.

Zelensky also said in his Friday night time video address to the nation that more than 9,000 people were able to leave besieged Mariupol in the past day, and in all more than 180,000 people have been able to flee through humanitarian corridors.

The UN migration agency says the fighting has displaced nearly 6.5 million people inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million refugees who have already fled the country. Ukraine says thousands have been killed.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 18:

6.54am: Zelensky says 9,000 leave besieged Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces are blockading Ukraine’s largest cities to create a “humanitarian catastrophe” with the aim of persuading Ukrainians to cooperate with them.

He says Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in the centre and south-east of the country.

“This is a totally deliberate tactic,” Zelensky said in his night-time video address to the nation, filmed outside in Kyiv, with the presidential office in the lamplight behind him.

He said more than 9,000 people were able to leave besieged Mariupol in the past day, and in all more than 180,000 people have been able to flee to safety through humanitarian corridors.

He again appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks with him directly. “It’s time to meet, time to speak,” he said. “I want to be heard by everyone, especially in Moscow.”