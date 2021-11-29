UAE: Worldwide nominations open for $250,000 Aster nursing award

9 finalists would be receiving substantial monetary prize at a ceremony in Dubai

Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 2:38 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 2:40 PM

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award worth $250,000 is now open for nominations from nurses worldwide including Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Africa, North and South America, Central Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The winner of the First Prize would be awarded $250,000 while 9 other finalists would be receiving substantial monetary prize at a ceremony in Dubai on International Nurses Day on May 12, 2022.

Launched on International Nurses Day in May 2021 by Aster DM Healthcare, the awards recognise the phenomenal contribution of nurses to the healthcare delivery system globally.

The application system is completely online via www.asterguardians.com, where a nurse can submit his/her own application for the award or anyone can nominate a nurse, who they think is worthy of the award.

Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as ‘Process Advisors’ who would ensure due-diligence of applications based on the defined eligibility criteria, evaluation of the entries by an independent panel of experts, and presentation by the finalists to an independent well-known Jury to determine the final winner.

Encouraging nurses from around the world to apply and nominate nurses for the award, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Nurses are the unsung heroes of the healthcare system which has been proven undoubtedly during the Covid-19 pandemic. They continue to play a pivotal role and are the backbone of the healthcare delivery system working under tremendous pressure with huge commitment. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our effort to recognise the phenomenal work being done by the nursing community worldwide. With over 7,000 nurses in the Group, we consider it our obligation to recognise and celebrate the contribution of nurses across the world.”

The last date for accepting nominations is January 30, 2022, after which the review process will start. After the initial review based on the set criteria, shortlisted nominations will undergo a voting process.

Subsequently 10 finalists would be selected for the award ceremony, interview, and interactions with the jury.