Abu Dhabi: New drive-through Covid-19 testing centre opens

The new facility will provide residents access to PCR test services seven days a week

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 10:57 AM

NMC Healthcare opened a new Covid-19 drive-thru facility at Oxford Medical Centre in Abu Dhabi.

NMC Healthcare’s CEO Michael Davis, along with president of operations Clancey Po inaugurated the new drive-through facility at the centre on the Muroor road.

“NMC had been at the forefront of battling the pandemic, shouldering the responsibility with the nation’s institutes in its detection and vaccination drives. As we dedicate yet another Covid-19 RT-PCR drive-through facility to serve the ever-growing needs of the community, we remain grateful to the regulatory and community for the trust that they have placed in our facilities and faculties,” Davis said.

NMC has drive-through centres at NMC Speciality Hospital on Electra Street, Bareen International Hospital in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, NMC Royal Medical Centres at Karama and Shahama, and NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City.

ALSO READ:

Dr Shamina Hatoon, medical practitioner, Oxford Medical Centre, added: “It is important for every member of the community to do regular PCR tests in order to help continue the fight against Covid-19. It is a personal responsibility of every individual that promotes the health and safety of the loved ones around them.”

The new facility will provide residents access to Covid-19 RT-PCR test in the convenience of their vehicles, seven days a week. It is open from Saturday to Thursday (9am to 9.30pm) and Fridays (2pm to 9.30pm).