UAE-based healthcare group to offer free services in the Emirates, India until Dec 7

Diabetes screenings will be provided in all Aster and Medcare facilities

Photo: File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 12:14 PM

A UAE-based healthcare organisation is providing free diabetes screenings in various locations in UAE and India.

Aster Volunteers in association with BioRad and Roche, is offering the free diabetes screening and HbA1c tests to create awareness and promote early screening through Aster Hospitals and Clinics across the GCC and India.

The free service will be provided in all Aster and Medcare facilities until December 7, according to a press statement from Aster Volunteers.

TJ Wilson, executive director and group head governance and corporate affairs, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Although diabetes is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle diseases worldwide, it can be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with diet, physical activities, medication, regular screening and treatment for complication.”

He added, “Regular screening is an essential part of the diabetes management process and we sincerely hope that this initiative can help people get detected and bring their disease under control.”

While diabetes used to be more frequent in people above 40, it is now becoming common in all age groups and even adolescents and young adults are at greater risk of getting diabetes than before, explained Wilson.

“Uncontrolled diabetes can damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Adults with diabetes have a two- to three-fold increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. In fact, the impact of Covid-19 is estimated to be much serious in people with diabetes,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Combined with reduced blood flow, neuropathy (nerve damage) in the feet increases the chance of foot ulcers, infection and eventual need for limb amputation. Diabetic retinopathy is an important cause of blindness and occurs as a result of long-term accumulated damage to the small blood vessels in the retina. Close to one million people are blind due to diabetes. Diabetes is among the leading causes of kidney failure.

To register and book a slot, UAE residents can visit https://becomediabetesaware.astervolunteers.com/ or drop by at any Aster or Medcare facility before December 7.