Dubai Run tomorrow: Metro to start at 3.30am; road closures, alternative routes announced

The grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will bring thousands of residents to the Sheikh Zayed Road

Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 11:14 AM Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 11:44 AM

The arterial Sheikh Zayed Road is all set to transform into a jogging track for residents and visitors tomorrow, November 26.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is nearing its end for this year and its grand finale will bring thousands of residents to the Sheikh Zayed Road for the Dubai Run.

The man behind the iconic run, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is expected to take part in the run.

He recently posted a video, reminding residents of some key things to keep in mind for a smooth run:

Dubai Metro to start early

Authorities have extended the Dubai Metro timings so that residents can reach the venue without any hassles.

Services will start at 3.30am on Friday. The run’s 5km route starts from the Sharjah-bound side of Sheikh Zayed Road, and participants should reach the Dubai World Trade Centre Metro Station.

The 10km route starts from the Abu Dhabi-bound side of Sheikh Zayed Road, and participants should reach the Emirates Towers Metro Station.

Runners can head back to the closest Metro station after the run.

Road closures and alternative routes you can take

- Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed from 4am to 9am between the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout until the first interchange at the Dubai Mall bridge. Alternative roads include Al Khail Road via the upper Financial Centre Road and Al Wasl Road via Al Safa Street.

- The Lower Financial Centre Road will be closed on both sides from 4am to 10am. The Upper Financial Centre Road can be used as an alternative road.

- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4am to 10am. Motorists can take Burj Khalifa Street instead.

- Al Mustaqbal Street, between 2nd Za'abeel Road and Financial Centre Road, will be closed from 6.30am to 10.30am. Alternative roads include Al Sukouk Street and Al Boursa Street.