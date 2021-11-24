Dubai Run: Key road closures announced for up to 6 hours on Friday

Motorists have been advised to use alternate roads during the race

Wed 24 Nov 2021

Several major roads will be closed as the city turns into a giant running track for Dubai Run on Friday, November 26.

Taking to social media, the Dubai Police advised motorists to use alternate roads for up to six hours during the race.

The following roads will be affected:

>> Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed from 4am to 9am between the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout until the first interchange at the Dubai Mall bridge. Alternate roads include Al Khail Road via the upper Financial Centre Road and Al Wasl Road via Al Safa Street.

>> The Lower Financial Centre Road will be closed on both sides from 4am to 10am. The Upper Financial Centre Road can be used as an alternate road.

>> Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4am to 10am. Motorists can take Burj Khalifa Street instead.

>> Al Mustaqbal Street, between 2nd Za'abeel Road and Financial Centre Road, will be closed from 6.30am to 10.30am. Alternate roads include Al Sukouk Street and Al Boursa Street.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in the Dubai Run, with a 5km route designed specifically for families and a 10km route for recreational and professional runners.

With the starting line near the spectacular Museum of the Future, all runners will see some of the emirate’s landmarks - including Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai - before crossing the finishing line at Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Runners on the 10km route will also pass by The Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa and the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.