Sheikh Hamdan to residents: Join me for Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road this Friday

Sports
The Dubai Fitness Challenge has powered into its final week and the event’s grand finale will see the Sheikh Zayed Road transform into a jogging track this Friday, November 26.
Thousands of people will replace cars on the highway as they jog and walk for the Dubai Run. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed led the first Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road in 2019. File photos courtesy: Government of Dubai Media Office/Twitter.
The man behind the fitness challenge, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has reminded residents about the run in his own inimitable style.
He posted an Instagram Story featuring clips of his participation in the run in 2019.
“Are you ready to run?” he asks in the Insta Story. “Join me.”
Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the city’s giant running track, with a 5km route designed specifically for families and a 10km route for recreational and professional runners.
With the starting line near the spectacular Museum of the Future, all runners will see some of the emirate’s landmarks — including Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai — before crossing the finishing line at Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Runners on the 10km route will also pass by The Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa and the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.
