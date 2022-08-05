White House summons Chinese ambassador to rebuke Taiwan response: Report

Nearly 900 Russian officials were placed on a visa ban list in America
The White House summoned Chinese ambassador Qin Gang on Thursday to condemn escalating actions against Taiwan and reiterate that the United States does not want a crisis in the region, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
"After China's actions overnight, we summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about (China's) provocative actions," White House spokesman John Kirby told the Washington Post.
China on Friday decided to sanction US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
