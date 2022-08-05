US: Lightning strike near White House leaves 4 in critical condition

Nearly 800 cases of the disease have been reported in the US state so far
Four people were in critical condition on Thursday after a lightning strike at Washington's Lafayette Square in front of the White House, a DC fire official said.
The injured– two adult males and two adult females– were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, said Vito Maggiolo, a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson.
Photos posted by the department on social media showed multiple ambulances, and at least one fire truck with flashing lights working at the scene.
Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park that lies directly north of the White House, is often crowded with visitors, especially in the summer months. A severe thunderstorm hit the American capital on Thursday evening, during which time lightning struck the four people near a tree that stands yards away from the fence that surrounds the presidential residence and offices.
Temperatures in Washington exceeded 32.2°C on Thursday, although, with the high humidity, the heat felt like more than 37.7°C, forecasters said.
Officers of the US Secret Service and US Park Police, which have a regular presence in the square, went to the assistance of the victims immediately, Maggiolo said.
