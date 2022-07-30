US: New York declares state emergency over monkeypox

His comments to the conference were the clearest link the President made between the real-estate mogul and the insurrection
The American state of New York has declared a state of emergency over the continued spread of monkeypox, Reuters reported.
In a tweet on her official Twitter account, the Governor of the State of New York Kathy Hochul said, "I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak," adding that more than one in four monkeypox cases in the United States are in New York.
As of July 29, New York State had a total of 1,383 confirmed monkeypox cases, according to New York Department of Health's website.
Moreover, Brazil and Spain yesterday reported the first monkeypox-related deaths outside Africa.
The World Health Organisation last week declared a global health emergency, its highest level of alert, over the monkeypox outbreak.
