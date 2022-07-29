Philippines reports first monkeypox case

The citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month

Photo: AP

By Reuters Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 10:40 AM

The Philippines has reported its first case of the monkeypox virus, detected in a citizen who returned from abroad earlier this month, a health ministry official said on Friday.

The patient is now in isolation, said Department of Health Undersecretary Beverly Ho.

