Philippines reports first monkeypox case

Summit comes after crushing defeat at hands of ex-prime minister Imran Khan's PTI
The Philippines has reported its first case of the monkeypox virus, detected in a citizen who returned from abroad earlier this month, a health ministry official said on Friday.
The patient is now in isolation, said Department of Health Undersecretary Beverly Ho.
ALSO READ:
Summit comes after crushing defeat at hands of ex-prime minister Imran Khan's PTI
Five people have died and more than 150 were injured
Third South Asian country to seek support from the fund after Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Inspired by his sister, who is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys trekking, he too developed an interest in these
Photos released by state media on Wednesday showed thousands of participants at the annual ceremony
The strong tremors, in turn, set off small landslides, causing great damage
Explosion occurred in the morning in a market
Four cases have been reported in the country so far