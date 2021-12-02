UAE National Day: Stamps, coins from 18th century tell nation’s story in rare exhibition

Several expatriates also have their special days coinciding with that of the country that they call home
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
Capturing the glorious journey of the UAE, a collection of stamps and rare coins that date back to the 18th century is currently on display in a unique exhibition in Dubai.
Organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association (EPA), the six-day exhibition showcases the postal history of the UAE before and after its foundation. It traces the nation’s development right from the 1870s until today.
“Like photographs, philatelic products - stamps, coins and currencies - speak more than a thousand words. Therefore, the philatelic exhibition rightfully titled ‘UAE Past and Present’ is a perfect tribute to the UAE’s rich culture, history and heritage and complements the 50th National Day celebrations across the country,” said Abdulla Khoory, president of the EPA.
“Those who want to know the UAE’s history will get it all in one place with physical evidence. We invite the UAE residents, citizens and tourists to visit the exhibition and glance through our rich history.”
ALSO READ:
Running until December 4, the exhibition is open to the public from 10am to 10pm at Al Bustan Ballroom of Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel in Dubai’s Port Saeed area.
Members of the EPA are also displaying their international collections made during the past 25 years, in addition to the special exhibition of the currencies that were used before and after the Union.
Several expatriates also have their special days coinciding with that of the country that they call home
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
'UAE is a wonder among the nations in the world'
Year of the 50th12 hours ago
Baby Zayed wailed his way into the world at one minute past midnight at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital
Year of the 50th12 hours ago
Sheikh Hamad prayed to bless the soul of the country's Founding Father
Year of the 50th23 hours ago
Rulers reflect on the last 50 years and share their vision for the next five decades
Year of the 50th1 day ago
People from nearly 40 countries congratulated the Emirates in their native languages
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries sent cables
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Everyone entering the emirate through various ports, including tourists, residents and citizens, will receive the free tickets
Year of the 50th1 day ago