Watch: World joins UAE in celebrating its 50th National Day

People from nearly 40 countries congratulated the Emirates in their native languages

Photo by Neeraj Murali

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 7:37 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 7:39 PM

The UAE isn't alone in its grand Golden Jubilee celebrations - the entire world is paying tribute to the Emirates' 50th National Day.

In a video posted on Dubai Media Office's Twitter, people from nearly 40 countries at Expo 2020 Dubai congratulated the UAE in their native languages.

The featured countries include Armenia, Mexico, India, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Philippines, Denmark, United Kingdom, United States of America, Germany, France and several others.

A United Nations representative at Expo 2020 also joined in on the well wishes, saying: "From the United Nations at Expo 2020, wishing the United Arab Emirates a happy 50th National Day."

ALSO READ: