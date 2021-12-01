Watch: World joins UAE in celebrating its 50th National Day

You can hear the song as you hold a call
Year of the 50th7 hours ago
The UAE isn't alone in its grand Golden Jubilee celebrations - the entire world is paying tribute to the Emirates' 50th National Day.
In a video posted on Dubai Media Office's Twitter, people from nearly 40 countries at Expo 2020 Dubai congratulated the UAE in their native languages.
The featured countries include Armenia, Mexico, India, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Philippines, Denmark, United Kingdom, United States of America, Germany, France and several others.
A United Nations representative at Expo 2020 also joined in on the well wishes, saying: "From the United Nations at Expo 2020, wishing the United Arab Emirates a happy 50th National Day."
ALSO READ:
You can hear the song as you hold a call
Year of the 50th7 hours ago
The essential factor in the UAE's growth is its experience in forging a successful and enduring union within the Arab and regional surroundings
Year of the 50th7 hours ago
Prominent buildings and landmarks will also light up in UAE colours
Year of the 50th8 hours ago
Mobile networks announce special deals to celebrate the Golden Jubilee
Year of the 50th8 hours ago
Last month, an Emirates Expo 2020 Dubai special livery aircraft performed low-level flypasts over Dubai.
Year of the 50th8 hours ago
'We had to prove our ability to establish an efficient country and an ambitious development model'
Year of the 50th10 hours ago
'We have introduced to the world an inspiring development success story, which has rendered our country a leading regional and international financial centre'
Year of the 50th10 hours ago
'From Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and beyond, we have discovered something amazing in every emirate of this beautiful country'
Year of the 50th11 hours ago