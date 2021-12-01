UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: World joins UAE in celebrating its 50th National Day

People from nearly 40 countries congratulated the Emirates in their native languages

Photo by Neeraj Murali
Photo by Neeraj Murali

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 7:37 PM

Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 7:39 PM

The UAE isn't alone in its grand Golden Jubilee celebrations - the entire world is paying tribute to the Emirates' 50th National Day.

In a video posted on Dubai Media Office's Twitter, people from nearly 40 countries at Expo 2020 Dubai congratulated the UAE in their native languages.

The featured countries include Armenia, Mexico, India, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Philippines, Denmark, United Kingdom, United States of America, Germany, France and several others.

A United Nations representative at Expo 2020 also joined in on the well wishes, saying: "From the United Nations at Expo 2020, wishing the United Arab Emirates a happy 50th National Day."

ALSO READ:


More news from Year of the 50th