UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages on 50th National Day

Kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries sent cables

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 6:56 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received cables of congratulations from kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries on the country's 50th National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar greetings on the occasion.

