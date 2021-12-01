UAE National Day fireworks in 5 Dubai locations; Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab to light up in Emirati colours

Prominent buildings and landmarks will also light up in UAE colours

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 12:36 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 12:57 PM

Ring in the 50th UAE National Day in true Dubai style, with spectacular firework displays planned across the city on December 2 and 3. Prominent buildings and landmarks will also light up in UAE colours to mark the milestone occasion.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said that the 50th UAE National Day fireworks and landmark projections will be “like no other”.

ALSO READ:

Photo: Supplied

The Pointe & Atlantis, The Palm: Fireworks will begin at 8pm on December 2 and 3 respectively.

Bluewaters: In the backdrop of Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, the night sky will light up with fireworks at 8.30pm on December 2.

Burj Al Arab: The iconic building will come alive with a fireworks show at 9pm on December 3.

Etisalat Beach Canteen: Take in the fireworks at the Jumeirah Beach, just behind Sunset Mall, at 9pm on December 2.

La Mer: It will host a fireworks show on December 3.

Additionally, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai and The Frame Dubai will light up in UAE colours from 7pm to 11pm on December 2 and 3.