UAE National Day fireworks in 5 Dubai locations; Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab to light up in Emirati colours

'We are looking forward to having a much bigger and brighter show than last year'
Year of the 50th22 hours ago
Ring in the 50th UAE National Day in true Dubai style, with spectacular firework displays planned across the city on December 2 and 3. Prominent buildings and landmarks will also light up in UAE colours to mark the milestone occasion.
The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said that the 50th UAE National Day fireworks and landmark projections will be “like no other”.
Additionally, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai and The Frame Dubai will light up in UAE colours from 7pm to 11pm on December 2 and 3.
