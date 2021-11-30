Watch: Sharjah begins National Day celebrations with vibrant parades, folk shows

UAE Golden Jubilee: Motorists will be fined for not following car decoration guidelines
Abu Dhabi urge residents to decorate their cars with appropriate decals from November 28 to December 6
Year of the 50th2 days ago
A majestic parade in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid city has signalled the start of the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations, which will continue until December 1.
The parade witnessed great public participation, which was accompanied by a band to the town’s heritage village with flags and pictures of past rulers held high.
At the heritage village, celebrations commenced with the UAE’s National Anthem, soulful recitals by Emirati poet Sultan bin Ali, traditional Emirati shows and a performance by the military band.
Participating families brought local crafts and traditional meals to the celebration. Several competitions were held, and children went home with prizes.
Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Municipal Council, said: “The exemplary efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE’s founding fathers have shaped our nation as a global economic and industrial leader. Upholding the spirit of the Union, their successors across the seven emirates have built on their legacies, and today, the UAE is one of the most developed nations of the world.”
One of the highlights of the celebrations in Al Dhaid is the 50th National Achievements Exhibition and a competition for the best youth project idea.
Discussions focused on the UAE’s past achievements and the leadership’s plans to make it the best place to live and work are also part of the festivities.
The town of Al Bataeh in the outer skirts of Sharjah started their UAE National Day celebrations on Sunday with an official parade that was joined by the town’s residents who expressed their appreciation for their beloved UAE.
The ceremony saw the participation of Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and chairman of the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations.
With the arrival of the parade at the municipality building, vibrant celebrations unfolded with folk shows and other traditional festivities.
A performance by the students of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services expressed their love and pride for the UAE. The celebrations concluded with Al Midfa honouring the participating entities and sponsors.
