Free entry for all to Expo 2020 Dubai on UAE National Day: Fireworks, drone, air shows tomorrow

Full list of programmes you can enjoy at the Expo on December 2

Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021

Visitors will get free entry to Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow, December 2, so that they can be part of the grand celebrations planned for the UAE’s 50th National Day.

Residents and tourists can just turn up at the site on the day to get free entry. Visitors aged 18 and above are required to present proof of being vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a negative result of a PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

The day will see spectacular fireworks and drone shows; gravity-defying performances; colourful parades; and air shows, among others.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations will begin early on at the Expo — from 9am.

At 10.15am, the site will host a UAE National Day Ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, including the raising of the flag, speeches and anthem performances by a children’s choir. Dubai Police horses and the UAE Ministry of Interior Marching Band will take part in the ‘Colours of the World Parade’ between 12.45pm and 1.15pm.

Other programmes scheduled for the day are a “gravity-defying” aerial performance by the Dubai Police and a “jaw-dropping” flyover display by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team ‘Al Fursan’.

Al Wasl Plaza will put up an immersive theatrical show, ‘Journey of the 50th’. Set to take place on December 1-4, “the show will push the boundaries of what is possible in Al Wasl Plaza, featuring a blend of human performance, theatrics and the unique capabilities of the venue in a never-before-seen way”. Over 200 hundred performers will take part in the theatrical special.

Here is the full list of shows:

0900 – 0915 | Expo Portal Opening – Generations and Storytellers from the UAE (Sustainability Portal)

1000 – 1300 | Emirati Welcome Performers (Welcome Plazas)

1015 – 1100 | Expo 2020 UAE National Day Ceremony – Speeches, National Anthem (Al Wasl Plaza)

1045 – 1130 | UAE Ministry of Interior Police Marching Band (Horizon Ave to Sea Plaza)

1245 – 1315 | Colours of the World Parade (Ghaf Avenue)

1300 – 1305 | Al Azi performance (Al Wasl Plaza)

1400 – 1404 | Gravity by Dubai Police (Al Wasl Avenue)

1515 – 1545 | ‘Music in the Garden’ – Fatma Zahrat Al Ain (Al Wasl Plaza)

1600 – 1630 | Al Fursan Air Display

1600 – 1630 | Journey of a Thread (DMA)

1600 – 1900 | Al-Ayyala Performers (All Welcome Plazas)

1630 – 1730 | Rashid & Latifa’s Parade (Ghaf Circle)

1700 – 1730 | Journey of a Thread (DMA)

1700 – 1800 | Ministry of Interior Marching Band (Ghaf Avenue to Earth Plaza)

1730 – 1900 | UAE National Day ceremony live broadcast from Hatta, UAE (Jubilee Stage and DMA)

1930 – 1945 | Drones Show – UAE themed (Sustainability gate)

1930 – 2000 | Journey of the 50 Immersive Show (DMA)

2001 – 2005 | National Day Fireworks (over Al Wasl Avenue / DEC roof)

2030 – 2200 | Eida Al Menhali concert (Jubilee Stage)

2130 – 2145 | Drones Show - UAE Themed

2200 – 2300 | DJ (Jubilee Stage)

2230 – 2300 | Journey of the 50 Immersive Show

2330 – 2200 | Exposonix 16-piece National Day musical performance (Jubilee Stage)