UAE National Day: Al Jassmi concert to conclude Sharjah celebrations

The musical evening will mark the culmination of an 11-day cultural extravaganza

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 5:49 PM

Popular Emirati pianist, composer and musician Hussain Al Jassmi will bring down the curtains on the 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah, with a signature performance in Al Majaz Amphitheatre, on December 3.

He will be backed by singers Faisal Al Jasim, Mohammed Al Menhali and Almas.

The musical evening will mark the culmination of an 11-day cultural extravaganza being organised by the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee in cities and towns across the emirate to celebrate the nation’s remarkable 50-year journey.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, founded by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), dedicated to supporting refugees and people in need worldwide.

Tariq Saeed Allay, vice-chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, noted that the UAE’s golden jubilee celebrations across Sharjah reflect the emirate’s pride in the nation’s remarkable 50-year journey of accomplishments.

Allay added that the festivities are symbolic of the foundations that have been laid for the next 50-year journey of excellence and sustainable development as envisioned by the UAE’s wise leadership. He also commended the fact that the concert's proceeds would go to TBHF.

Al Majaz Amphitheatre has emerged as one of UAE’s most popular cultural and entertainment destinations, hosting world-class cultural events and concerts featuring internationally acclaimed artists and superstars from across the Arab world and around the world.