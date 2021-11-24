UAE National Day: Al Jassmi concert to conclude Sharjah celebrations

Certain violations are not covered under the scheme.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Popular Emirati pianist, composer and musician Hussain Al Jassmi will bring down the curtains on the 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah, with a signature performance in Al Majaz Amphitheatre, on December 3.
He will be backed by singers Faisal Al Jasim, Mohammed Al Menhali and Almas.
The musical evening will mark the culmination of an 11-day cultural extravaganza being organised by the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee in cities and towns across the emirate to celebrate the nation’s remarkable 50-year journey.
Proceeds from the concert will be donated to The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, founded by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), dedicated to supporting refugees and people in need worldwide.
Tariq Saeed Allay, vice-chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, noted that the UAE’s golden jubilee celebrations across Sharjah reflect the emirate’s pride in the nation’s remarkable 50-year journey of accomplishments.
ALSO READ:
Allay added that the festivities are symbolic of the foundations that have been laid for the next 50-year journey of excellence and sustainable development as envisioned by the UAE’s wise leadership. He also commended the fact that the concert's proceeds would go to TBHF.
Al Majaz Amphitheatre has emerged as one of UAE’s most popular cultural and entertainment destinations, hosting world-class cultural events and concerts featuring internationally acclaimed artists and superstars from across the Arab world and around the world.
Certain violations are not covered under the scheme.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Social media competition launched, offering winners free return flight to a destination of their choice.
Year of the 50th2 days ago
In celebration of the UAE's 50th National Day.
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Artwork expresses joy, love for the UAE, represents living in cooperation
Year of the 50th3 days ago
Year of the 50th celebrations kicks off with blood donation camp
Year of the 50th3 days ago
Slowly but surely, I watched Abu Dhabi and Dubai position themselves as cities of the world
Year of the 50th6 days ago
Performances by musicians, artists and dancers highlighting the rich UAE identity will also take place
Year of the 50th1 week ago
Here's all you need to know about the validity and dates
Year of the 50th1 week ago