Why is Wordle breaking the internet?

Wordle

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 8:19 AM

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game. It's fun, simple and, like a crossword.

Every 24 hours there's a new word of the day, and it's up to you to figure it out.

Wordle gives a player six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word.

Over 300,000 people play it daily, according to 'The New York Times'.

Going viral on social media

Wordle isn't just a word game. It's a conversation starter and a chance to show off on social media. That's why it's going viral.

Tips and tricks

Choose your first word: The first word is the most important. Choose a word with three vowels and five different letters. Some examples: orate, media, radio.

Avoid reusing greys: There's a keyboard at the bottom of the Wordle board that shows what letters are green, yellow and grey. Avoid reusing letters that have come up grey. It can take time and effort to think of five-letter words that don't use letters you've already tried.

Letters can appear twice: Letters often recur, as with words like chill, sissy and ferry having been the correct answers in the past.

Who made Wordle?

Software engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his partner, a fan of word games.

Wardle was also the creator of Place, an utterly wild collaborative art project/social experiment that sent the internet into a tizzy in April 2017.

Place was a shared online space that allowed anyone to fight over what was drawn there. It resulted in huge, sprawling communities battling over space on this gigantic online canvas.