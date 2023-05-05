Watch: 3 surprising guests at King Charles III's coronation

The guest list features a mix of figures from different walks of life, backgrounds, and professions, each of whom brings a unique perspective and story to the occasion
The upcoming May 14th presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye could be a crucial juncture for the country, following 20 years of leadership by Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The CMO Connect was an epic event designed to get the inside scoop on how CMOs are adapting and innovating to move forward into this new decade
Only 75 women have gone to space as of March 2023, according to Nasa
Sir Tim Clark said the aviation industry benefited from surprising changes in trading conditions internationally and domestically since pandemic ended
The first batch of evacuees that the UAE had flown from conflict-stricken Sudan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. A total of 128 individuals from 16 countries — including the UAE, Bahrain, UK, Iraq, Serbia, Pakistan, Syria, Sudan, Indonesia, US, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Yemen, Tanzania, Ireland and Bangladesh — were on the flight that landed at 2.45pm from Port Sudan.
Emirates has opened a new facility at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) called Emirates City Check-in and Travel Store, which provides various services such as booking, check-in, luggage drop-off, and travel shopping
The elderly lady returned to the UAE after 38 years just to visit the Khaleej Times office
Find out how much it costs and if you are eligible for the 5-year residency
In conversation with Mark Penfield, Cluster Conservation Manager at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, discovering the history and natural wildlife of UAE's Arabian Wildlife Park
A family in Albania possesses one of the smallest copies of the Quran in the world, which has been passed down for generations, surviving wars and Albania's former communist dictatorship
The surgeon-turned-stand-up is set to thrill Arabic audiences with a show in Dubai
The lunar rovers of the UAE are named after Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum as a tribute to his contributions to modern Dubai
24 people were arrested in two simultaneously conducted raids
Spacewalking is when space explorers venture out of their spacecraft to conduct science experiments and test new equipment