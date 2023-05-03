UAE: Where to watch King Charles' Coronation

Several hotspots across the country will live telecast the event

By CT Desk Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 6:31 PM

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is all set to take place Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. People in the UAE can also be a part of the historic event and watch it live at several hotspots across the country. Here's the list:

Address Dubai Marina

Mark the King's Coronation by watching it live at Kambaa or The Restaurant, Address Dubai Marina. The venues are offering a delectable Afternoon High Tea experience and a themed brunch, respectively. Saturday, May 6; brunch starting from Dh195 per person, 1-4pm; high tea, Dh190 for two people, 3pm onwards. For reservations, call 04 436 7777.

One&Only Royal Mirage

Join the Coronation celebration with a Royal Afternoon Tea experience at One&Only Royal Mirage where guests can indulge in sandwiches, special savouries, a selection of scones with Devonshire clotted cream and limited-edition pastries including “Victoria Cake” and “Rhubarb Pie”. Pair your bites with a selection of loose-leaf tea, coffee, hot chocolate, or herbal infusions. From May 5 to May 7, 3–6pm, Lobby Lounge at The Palace and Samovar Lounge at Arabian Court. Packages from Dh165 per person. For reservations, call 04 315 2414.

Emirates Golf Club

Celebrate the Coronation in true British fashion at Emirates Golf Club this Saturday. Throughout the afternoon, enjoy a delicious British feast with house drinks, while watching the ceremony of the Coronation screened live on the big screen. Little ones will be kept entertained with an afternoon of dedicated kids’ activities, and a live singer will add to the party atmosphere. 1pm–4.30pm, The Pavilion, Emirates Golf Club. Dh395 for adults, Dh95 for children aged 6-12. For reservations, email emiratesdining@dubaigolf.com.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Indulge in a mix savoury and sweet treats to tantalise the taste buds and a healthy pouring of English tea and coffee on the occasion of the King's Coronation. Guests can also visit the Hidden Bar on May 6 to view the live screening of the Coronation from 1pm onwards on Saturday, May 6. The Afternoon Tea experience takes place will take place between 3pm to 6pm, from Thursday to Saturday. For bookings, call 02 813 5550.

Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai's Lobbly Lounge is set to be transformed into a regal setting, where guests can enjoy a traditional British afternoon tea whilst watching the Coronation broadcast live. Guests can choose from three packages, The Traditional Treat for Dh215 per person, inclusive of tea or specialty hot beverage, The Royal Treat for Dh305 per person, enhanced with a glass of premium sparkling, or The Coronation Treat for Dh365 per person, including 2 hours of unlimited Rosé. For bookings, call 04 399 4000.