UAE Vice President to attend King Charles' coronation

Bogged down by an acute financial crunch due to grounding of more than half of its fleet amid P&W engine supply woes, Go First has cancelled flights for three days starting May 3
On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, will attend the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed will also attend the official reception, to be held tomorrow at Buckingham Palace, with the participation of heads of state, heads of government and dignitaries.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed arrived this evening in the British capital, London, as the head of a UAE delegation comprising a number of senior officials.
