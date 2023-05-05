UAE Vice President to attend King Charles' coronation

He will be attending on behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

By Wam Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 9:03 AM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 9:14 AM

On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, will attend the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed will also attend the official reception, to be held tomorrow at Buckingham Palace, with the participation of heads of state, heads of government and dignitaries.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed arrived this evening in the British capital, London, as the head of a UAE delegation comprising a number of senior officials.

