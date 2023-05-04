UAE expats gear up to celebrate coronation of King Charles III this Saturday

The day of splendour and formality will feature customs dating back more than 1,000 years

Thousands of British expats in the UAE along with millions of people across the UK and beyond are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Schools are gearing up in their own ways to mark the occasion as individuals and families also step up to celebrate and watch the ceremony that will be streamed across various locations in the country that have become hotspots for the special event.

It is being held at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and the King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

Matthew Burfield, Principal/CEO at GEMS Founders School – Dubai says, “We have asked students and teachers to dress in the colours of the Union Jack – red, white and blue - to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. Students will also be encouraged to discuss this historical event in greater detail during curriculum time.”

Sharing similar sentiments, Neal Oates, Principal, Star International School, Mirdif, opines, “As a British curriculum school, Star International School, Mirdif will be marking the King’s Coronation by hosting a Royal Dress Up Day on Friday, May 5. Students of the school have been invited to wear crowns, ball gowns and costumes for Kings, Queens, Princesses and Princes. Our youngest students in the Early Year Foundation Stages will also have a street party.”

Principals say it’s a learning opportunity for students as they become abreast with the significance of the ceremony.

Craig Halsall, Principal, Reach British School says, “As a British Schools Overseas School (BSO), Reach British School is eagerly looking forward to the Coronation. Building on from learning our students have through the curriculum opportunities across the school, we will be marking the occasion on Friday, May 5. We hope to see many crowned Kings and Queens, and students will engage in fact finding learning opportunities about the event. The day will end with a Street Party.”

Many who are travelling to the UK during this period will be catching up with their families as they collectively celebrate the King’s coronation.

“I will be travelling to England to attend the Council of British International Schools Annual Conference, and during this visit, I will take the opportunity to also meet up with my family and friends in the City of London for a tea party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III,” adds Burfield.

The procession will set off from Buckingham Palace, moving along The Mall to Trafalgar Square, then down Whitehall and Parliament Street before turning into Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary to reach the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey.

In a break from tradition, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

“I think King Charles will be a magnificent king and leader for the UK and the commonwealth. William will support him massively. I think the British people will support this and most are looking forward to the celebration-coronation on Saturday. I will be at a brunch unfortunately, but will definitely watch the recording of it,” says British expat Maxine Braddock, who has been in the UAE for 13 years.

Dubai expat Jennifer Green, who is currently in Glasgow, Scotland holidaying with her family, describes the enthusiasm there.

She says, “We are going to have a barbeque, and hope that it doesn’t rain that day. We will also be watching the coronation ceremony to soak it up. People only see one or two coronations in a lifetime. I think the only thing that we’ve watched are clips of the last coronation because that was the first time a Royal event was televised. Now that there is extensive media capability it’ll be interesting to see how this is going to be aired.”

“People in the UK are so excited with cakes having coronation themes, tea bags with coronation themes and napkins with Union Jack its absolutely everywhere,” avers the lawyer.

