US says no evacuation for now of its citizens in Ukraine

The hostage taker, Malik Faisal Akram, was shot dead by the FBI teams
World20 hours ago
The United States is not “at this time” organising an evacuation of American citizens from Ukraine despite rising fears of an unspecified military action by Russia, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.
In the event matters deteriorate, however, “American citizens should not anticipate that there will be US government-sponsored evacuations”, the spokesperson said, speaking on grounds of anonymity.
“Currently, commercial flights are available to support departures.”
ALSO READ:
The State Department had already advised US citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to concerns about Covid-19. A department website also urges them “to reconsider travel due to increased threats from Russia”.
The spokesperson did not confirm media reports that families of American diplomats posted in Kyiv had been ordered to begin evacuating on Monday.
In that regard, the spokesperson said, “We have nothing to announce at this time.”
Western officials say Russia has deployed as many as 100,000 soldiers near the border with Ukraine. The White House has said Moscow could launch an offensive against the former Soviet republic “at any point”.
The Kremlin denies having any bellicose intentions but has said any de-escalation near the Ukraine border will depend on guarantees of no further NATO enlargement — particularly involving Ukraine — and on a reduction of the allied presence in Eastern Europe.
The hostage taker, Malik Faisal Akram, was shot dead by the FBI teams
World20 hours ago
The panel investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection received 700 pages of documents
World20 hours ago
US President, in a virtual talk with Japanese PM, underlines US commitment to defending Japan
World22 hours ago
Nicholas Alahverdian was denied bail at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being arrested in Glasgow
World23 hours ago
The proposal, made by the WHO’s working group on sustainable financing, would increase each member state’s standing annual contribution
World1 day ago
Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a member of the NLD arrested in November, was sentenced to death for offences under the anti-terrorism act
World1 day ago
Authorities have charged a US man with human trafficking.
World1 day ago
Walesa has suffered from ill health in recent years and underwent a heart operation in 2021.
World1 day ago