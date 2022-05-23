US: Jif peanut butter products recalled over linked to salmonella cases

Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

A recall for several Jif Peanut butter products has been issued due to a possible salmonella outbreak, officials said.

Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 US states that has left 14 sick, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed, the company said.

Saudi authorities confirmed that it is taking the necessary measures to ensure that local markets are free of products with the recalled batch numbers, according to SPA.

Authorities have recommended consumers to avoid consuming them, stressing that it is following up on developments in this matter.

