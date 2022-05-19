Abu Dhabi: Restaurant shut down for flouting food hygiene rules

A legal expert clarifies the rules for Muslims and non-Muslims
A popular restaurant in Al Ain has been shut down for flouting food-hygiene rules.
Taj Al Manar Restaurant, which is in Al Hayer area of Al Ain, was closed down for posing a danger to public health by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).
Officials said the closure was due to repeated violations regarding conditions and requirements related to health and food safety. Three high-risk violation notices were issued against the facility due to poor hygiene in the dining and kitchen areas.
These violations included failure to maintain hygiene during food preparation, poor food storage, throwing food on the floor, presence of insects in the facility and lack of cleanliness at the facility in general.
The administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected and the restaurant fulfils the necessary food safety requirements to ensure public safety.
All food establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure compliance with food-safety requirements, the Adafsa statement said.
Residents have been urged to report any violations at food outlets or when in doubt about the contents of food products, to the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800 555 so that legal action can be taken.
