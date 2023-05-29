US: Indian student shot dead in Philadelphia

He was attacked by two robbers while returning from work

By Web Desk Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 7:54 PM

A 21-year-old student of Indian origin was shot dead in the US state of Philadelphia, Indian media reported.

According to keralakaumudi.com, Jude was shot by unidentified assailants while he was returning from work on Sunday. His parents migrated to the US more than 30 years ago from Kerala’s Kollam district, the report said.

Jude, who was a student, was also working part-time. Indian media quoted the police as saying that he was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt.