US: Indian student shot dead in Philadelphia

The 70-year-old man escapes unhurt after the incident in Kerala
A 21-year-old student of Indian origin was shot dead in the US state of Philadelphia, Indian media reported.
According to keralakaumudi.com, Jude was shot by unidentified assailants while he was returning from work on Sunday. His parents migrated to the US more than 30 years ago from Kerala’s Kollam district, the report said.
Jude, who was a student, was also working part-time. Indian media quoted the police as saying that he was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt.
The 70-year-old man escapes unhurt after the incident in Kerala
Man who drove into gates of British PM Rishi Sunak's residence, office held on suspicion of dangerous driving
India tops the list with 11 million followed by China with 5.8 million, Russia with 1.9 million, Indonesia with 1.8 million, Turkey with 1.3 million and the United States with 1.1 million
It was the first time a Republican had won the Democratic-leaning county in 20 years, and DeSantis did it by winning 62% of the Hispanic vote
The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
53% increase in civilian deaths in 2022 compared to the year prior, with nearly 17,000 civilian deaths recorded across 12 conflicts: Report
Are carrots good? Is blue light bad? Experts weigh in on nine common beliefs
Relations between India and Britain have soured after the documentary