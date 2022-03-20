Ukrainians being forced into Russia, says Mariupol City Council

Mariupol has been encircled by the Russian troops, cut from energy, food and water supplies and faced a relentless bombardment
World9 hours ago
The Mariupol City Council has issued a statement claiming that its residents are being evacuated to Russia against their will and one Ukrainian lawmaker says those people are being taken for forced labour in remote parts of Russia.
“The occupiers are forcing people to leave Ukraine for Russia. Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents have been taken to the Russian territory,” the city statement said.
The Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said Sunday that 2,973 people have been evacuated from Mariupol since March 5, including 541 over the last 24 hours.
The statement by the Mariupol City Council also claimed that cellphones and documents of evacuees have been inspected by Russian troops before sending Mariupol residents to the “remote cities in Russia.”
ALSO READ:
Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun told Times Radio that according to the mayor and city council in Mariupol, those citizens are going to so-called filtration camps and “then they’re being relocated to very distant parts of Russia, where they’re being forced to sign papers that they will stay in that area for two or three years and they will work for free in those areas.”
The besieged city of Mariupol, which has suffered under heavy Russian forces’ shelling, has been cut off from food, water and energy supplies.
Mariupol has been encircled by the Russian troops, cut from energy, food and water supplies and faced a relentless bombardment
World9 hours ago
The country has already issued nearly 4,500 visas to Ukrainians since the start of the Russian military operation
World10 hours ago
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled over the Azovstal steel plant
World13 hours ago
Russian news agencies have said buses have carried several hundred people Moscow calls refugees from the strategic port on the Sea of Azov to Russia in recent days
World13 hours ago
Ukraine's president said he is ready to negotiate with Putin
World14 hours ago
The seven-member delegation visits reception centres for refugees from Ukraine in eastern Poland
World19 hours ago
Mohammad Zahoor and his Ukrainian wife Kamaliya put their connections and money to good use by reaching out to refugees fleeing the country
World21 hours ago
China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng says NATO should not further expand eastwards
World23 hours ago