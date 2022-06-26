Ukraine shelling forces Russians to halt Sievierodonetsk plant evacuation

121 children among thousands dead in Wednesday's magnitude 6 earthquake; toll expected to rise
World1 day ago
Ukrainian shelling on Saturday forced Russian troops to suspend the evacuation of people from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, just hours after Moscow’s forces took the city, Tass news agency quoted local police as saying.
Separately, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said special forces were still in Sievierodonetsk, directing artillery fire against the Russians. The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, spoke in a video address.
Russian officials said there could still be several hundred people in the giant Azot plant, where they took shelter as the fighting spread.
ALSO READ:
Tass cited police working for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, where Sievierodonetsk is located.
“Our special forces are messing around there, directing our artillery at the enemy. In other words, we cannot say that the troops have been withdrawn completely from Sievierodonetsk,” said Arestovych.
Earlier in the day both Kyiv and Moscow said Ukrainian forces had pulled out of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of brutal fighting that destroyed 90% of the city.
121 children among thousands dead in Wednesday's magnitude 6 earthquake; toll expected to rise
World1 day ago
Authorities seize two firearms in connection with crime that killed two, injured 14
World1 day ago
Embargo imposed over e-cigarette giant's failure to address 'the toxicological profile of the products'
World1 day ago
Lawmakers briefly huddle in a basement as hundreds demonstrate outside Phoenix Capitol
World1 day ago
He said this hours after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion in the country
World1 day ago
The group will seek to support regionalism
World1 day ago
The Malian government has said that once the electoral law is adopted, it could quickly present it to the ECOWAS
World1 day ago
The bill would toughen requirements for young people to buy guns and deny firearms from more domestic abusers
World1 day ago