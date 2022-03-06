Ukraine official says Russian shelling halts evacuations for second time

The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled.
A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.
Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10am GMT) during a 10am to 9pm local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier Sunday.
Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.
“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,” he said on Telegram.
A similar ceasefire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.
Ukrainian negotiators said a third round of talks with Russia on a ceasefire would go ahead on Monday.
