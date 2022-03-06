Russia-Ukraine crisis: Turkey's Erdogan urges ‘urgent general ceasefire’ in Putin call

The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled.
World5 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke on Sunday to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone, Erdogan’s office said.
The two heads of state spoke ahead of a diplomatic forum in Turkey on March 11-13 that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart are due to attend.
Turkey hopes to organise a meeting between the two.
“An urgent general ceasefire would make it easier to find a political solution and respond to humanitarian concerns,” Erdogan said.
He urged Putin to allow the creation of “urgent” humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, saying he and the Russian leader could “open the way of peace together”.
He told Putin that Ankara was “prepared to contribute in all possible ways towards a peaceful resolution (of the crisis)”.
Official Turkish media said the conversation lasted an hour.
ALSO READ:
Erdogan has offered on several occasions to host talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled.
World5 hours ago
'Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers are violations of international humanitarian law'
World5 hours ago
People from African, Asian and Latin American countries faced violence and discrimination as they tried to save themselves
World5 hours ago
'This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time'
World7 hours ago
Dilbar is flagged in the Cayman Islands and registered to a holding company in Malta, two secretive banking havens where the global ultra-rich often park their wealth
World8 hours ago
Seventeen people have been killed since the deluge began.
World9 hours ago
Ukrainian negotiators said a third round of talks with Russia on a ceasefire would go ahead on Monday.
World10 hours ago
Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon, but halted due to Russian shelling
World10 hours ago