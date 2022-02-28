Ukraine crisis: 'We stand by you', leading writers say

In a letter, the authors demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin end the crisis

By AFP Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 4:28 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 4:38 PM

More than 1,000 writers from around the world, including Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood and Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, have expressed solidarity for the people of Ukraine enduring “their darkest hours”.

In a letter organised by the campaign group PEN International, and sent also in Ukrainian and Russian, the authors demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin end the crisis in Ukraine.

“We stand united in support of writers, journalists, artists, and all the people of Ukraine, who are living through their darkest hours. We stand by you and feel your pain.”

Other signatories included Maria Ressa, the Philippine journalist who won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

