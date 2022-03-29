Ukraine crisis: Japan to ban luxury goods exports to Russia

Since Russia's attack on Feb 24, the fighting has displaced more than 10 million people and forced nearly 4 million to flee Ukraine
World14 hours ago
Japan will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia in its latest response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, effective April 5, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a Tuesday statement.
Prohibited items include luxury cars, motorcycles, liquors, cosmetics, fashion items and art pieces, the ministry said.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
