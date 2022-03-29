UAE

Ukraine crisis: Japan to ban luxury goods exports to Russia

Effective from April 5.

Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 6:42 AM

Japan will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia in its latest response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, effective April 5, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a Tuesday statement.

Prohibited items include luxury cars, motorcycles, liquors, cosmetics, fashion items and art pieces, the ministry said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".


