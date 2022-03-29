LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: UN chief wants humanitarian cease-fire

Since Russia's attack on Feb 24, the fighting has displaced more than 10 million people and forced nearly 4 million to flee Ukraine
World14 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday that Russian forces are still attacking Kyiv, despite being driven out of Irpin, a suburb northwest of the capital that has seen heavy fighting.
He said the Russians remain in control of northern suburbs and are trying to regroup after losing Irpin on Monday. He urged Ukrainians not to let up in the war.
“We still have to fight, we have to endure,” Zelensky said in his night-time video address to the nation. “We can’t express our emotions now. We can’t raise expectations, simply so that we don’t burn out.”
He said the situation remains tense in the northeast, around Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkhiv, and also in the eastern Donbas region and in the south around Mariupol, which remains blockaded by Russian troops.
The president said no humanitarian corridors could be opened Monday out of the besieged city.
Zelensky said he spoke Monday with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Britain, Canada and Germany, urging them to strengthen the sanctions against Russia.
Here's the latest of all top developments on March 29:
8.30am: Pentagon may need more budget funding to help Ukraine
The Pentagon may have to ask Congress for additional money to support Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s attack, including to replenish America’s arsenal for weapons sent to Kyiv, officials said.
Rolling out the Defence Department’s $773 billion request for fiscal 2023, Pentagon leaders said Monday the budget was finalized before the attack so it has no specific money for the war. Congress approved a $13.5 billion emergency funding package in early March.
The leaders said it was too early to predict how quickly Ukrainian forces will use up the weapons and ammunition already being provided, and how much the US will need to replace what it sends to Ukraine, such as Stinger and Javelin missiles or body armour and other equipment.
7.23am: Ukraine, Russia to start new round of peace talks on Tuesday
Ukraine and Russia will start the next round of peace talks on Tuesday in the Turkish city of Istanbul, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Monday.
6.57am: Japan to ban luxury goods exports to Russia
Japan will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia in its latest response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, effective April 5, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a Tuesday statement.
6.34am: UN chief wants Ukraine humanitarian cease-fire
The United Nations chief has launched an initiative to immediately explore possible arrangements for “a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine” in order to allow the delivery of desperately needed aid and pave the way for serious political negotiations to end the month-long war.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he asked Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, the head of the UN’s worldwide humanitarian operations, to explore the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia and Ukraine. He said Griffiths has already made some contacts.
