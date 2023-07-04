UAE to establish field hospital to support Sudanese refugees

India: Supreme Court goes paperless, provides free WiFi facility to advocates, litigants, others
A futuristic LED video wall has also been installed in the courtrooms, serving as a high-resolution display for camera feeds and multimedia content
Under the directives of President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has begun to build a field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass to support Sudanese refugees.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the establishment of the field hospital, with a contribution from the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, is part of the humanitarian, relief, and medical support provided by the UAE to Sudanese nationals facing humanitarian challenges caused by the outbreak of conflict in Sudan in the beginning of April.
The support to the Republic of Chad also aims to alleviate the humanitarian impact of the influx of Sudanese refugees due to the current situation.
The Ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening its humanitarian efforts, global cooperation, and solidarity; continuing its humanitarian approach to protect civilians, especially the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women; and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.
ALSO READ:
A futuristic LED video wall has also been installed in the courtrooms, serving as a high-resolution display for camera feeds and multimedia content
In value terms, Rs2,000 notes in circulation has come down to Rs840 billion as on June 30 from Rs3.56 trillion on the day of announcement of withdrawal on May 19
The action comes a day after Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde government as deputy chief minister along with eight other NCP MLAs who were inducted as ministers
He had talked about his rare condition, known as rippling muscle disease, and also touched upon the long-term effects of testosterone replacement therapy
Those on board were told not to expect to see anything "on the way down because the floodlights will be turned off to save battery power...though there was a chance to catch glimpses of bioluminescent creatures", according to a new report
The European Space Agency mission, which launched on Saturday, will capture billions of galaxies to create a cosmic map spanning space and time
Talks over a matchup between the two tech billionaires have progressed and the parameters of an event are taking shape
This comes after a copy of the holy book was burned in Sweden