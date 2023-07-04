Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan inaugurates world's largest waste-to-energy facility worth Dh4 billion

Facility is capable of generating 220 megawatt-hours of renewable energy, which can power 135,000 residential units

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on Tuesday, inaugurated the world’s largest waste-to-energy facility in Warsan with an investment worth Dh4 billion.

The Crown Prince said that it is a remarkable project that reinforces Dubai’s status as a global leader in sustainable infrastructure. In a tweet he wrote: "The facility is capable of generating 220 megawatt-hours of renewable energy, which can power 135,000 residential units.

"The facility can process 2 million tonnes of waste per year without any adverse environmental impact. We congratulate the exceptional teams involved in this unique project. We are committed to deploying advanced technologies to build a brighter and more sustainable future."

The project, led by Dubai Municipality, is located at the former Warsan landfill site. It will contribute to providing sustainable solutions by utilising alternative energy sources, further reducing annual carbon emissions by 31,000 tonnes, in addition to decreasing the plant’s operational cost by Dh320 million over 25 years.

Construction of the landmark project began in 2021, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the emirate’s profile as a global model for sustainable development and consolidate its position as the best city to live and work in.

The entire project is scheduled to finish by 2024. The project will contribute to Dubai Municipality’s strategic objective of reducing and completely diverting waste from landfills by 2030.

With Dubai’s population expected to continue growing at an increasingly rapid pace thanks to a surge in economic activities, the project would significantly minimise the potential volume of municipal waste in landfills and create alternative energy sources.

