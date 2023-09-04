TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, mother jailed for double murder over affair gone wrong

Investigations have revealed that one of the victims was in a relationship with Mahek's mother, Ansareen

Ansreen Bukhari (left) and Mahek Bukhari (Leicestershire police)

A UK court has sentenced TikToker Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansareen Bukhari to life imprisonment following their conviction in a double-murder case. Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, were killed in a fatal crash near Leicestershire last year, according to media reports.

While the 24-year-old Mahek has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 31 years and eight months, her mother, Ansareen, will spend a minimum of 26 years and nine months in jail, reported the Guardian.

On Friday, Judge Timothy Spencer KC pronounced the punishment and said Mahek Bukhari’s “tawdry fame” through her career as an influencer made her “utterly self-obsessed,” the report added.

“TikTok and Instagram are at the heart of this case,” he said. “That is the reason you, Mahek, dropped out of university. Had you not done so, you would now be a young graduate with your whole life ahead of you. Now, you constrain yourself to prison for all of your best years.”

The judge also said that Ansreen's “head was turned” by the “perceived glamour” of the influencer world.

What exactly happened?

Investigations show that 21-year-old Saqib Hussain was in a relationship with Ansareen for three years. When the 46-year-old attempted to end the relationship, Hussain didn't take kindly to the proposition. The young man, reportedly, threatened to tell Amsreen's husband about their affair.

Ansreen then agreed to pay the money Hussain spent on her during their relationship. Following this, a meeting was arranged between Ansareen, Mahek and Hussain at a Tesco car park in February last year.

The fatal crash

Ansareen and Mahek arrived at the agreed spot in Hamilton, Leicester, with six other people. According to a report in The Guardian, many of the group members had their faces covered, while at least one person carried a weapon.

Hussain arrived at the Tesco car park with his close friend Ijazuddin, who offered to give him a lift. However, the duo quickly fled the spot, and they were chased by the group at high speed, causing the fatal crash.

Hussain, in a 999 call moments before his death, said that there were people following him. "They’re trying to ram me off the road. They’re trying to kill me – I’m going to die.”

The collision split Hussain's car into two, separating its engine from the body. Police said the two 21-year-olds died immediately from multiple injuries before their car caught fire.

Five other participants in the double murder were also sentenced to life in prison.

