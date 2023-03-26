Sri Lanka, India to begin passenger ferry service from April

The four-hour service to be started from April 29 will connect Karaikal in Puducherry with Kankesanthurai in Jaffna

By pti Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 7:53 PM

The much-delayed passenger ferry service between Sri Lanka and India is set to start by the end of April, Sri Lankan Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said on Sunday.

“On April 29, the ferry service between Karaikal in India's Puducherry and Kankesanthurai in Jaffna district would begin. Each passenger would be allowed a 100kg baggage allowance at a very concessionary rate," the minister said.

De Silva said the opportunity would be open to any passenger ferry operator of both countries to run the service. A passenger terminal is being built by the Sri Lankan Navy at Kankesanthurai. The service would be a four-hour-long voyage, the Aviation Ministry here said.