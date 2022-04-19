UAE

Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance

However, the IMF holds the view that Sri Lanka does not meet its criteria

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 7:25 AM

Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 7:31 AM

Sri Lanka has made a request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) support to mitigate supply chain issues, a finance minister aide said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Fund believes the island nation does not meet criteria, Shamir Zavahir said, adding that the IMF appears to be positive toward granting an Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

