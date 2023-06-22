'Send me location': Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk’s cage fight challenge

Musk, meanwhile, jokes about the move he would use against Zuckerberg, who has been undergoing jiu-jitsu training

A combination photo of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla boss Elon Musk. (AFP)

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 4:05 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 4:07 PM

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reacted after billionaire Elon Musk challenged him to a cage fight. Zuckerberg accepted the challenge and asked the Tesla co-founder to send him the “location”, eliciting a response from Musk.

Elon Musk had thrown a cage fight challenge at Mark Zuckerberg in a Twitter exchange with a user on June 21. “I am up for a cage match if he is lol,” he tweeted when a user said that Mark Zuckerberg does Jujutsu, a form of martial arts.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

A day later, Mark Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Elon Musk’s tweet on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Send me location”.

Photo: Instragram screenshot

No, the interaction between the two did not end here. After learning about Mark Zuckerberg’s request for the “location”, Elon Musk tweeted, “Vegas Octagon”.

In a follow-up tweet, Elon Musk also shared the move he will use in his fight with Mark Zuckerberg. “I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing,” Musk joked.

Mark Zuckerberg has been undergoing jiu-jitsu training and has also won medals in competitions. In an Instagram post on May 7, he shared several pictures from a jiu-jitsu competition. “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” the caption read.

Mark Zuckerberg, a few days ago, revealed that he is planning to make his MMA debut. “Great learning from jiu jitsu legend Mikey Musumeci... and starting to prepare for our MMA debuts,” the Meta CEO wrote alongside a video of him practising martial arts on Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg, last month, said that he tries the “Murph challenge” every Memorial Day which involves running for a mile followed by “100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, and then running another mile” while wearing a 20lb (9.07 kg) weighted jacket.

