Tesla to be in India 'as soon as possible': Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi in New York

By ANI Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 3:31 PM

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he is planning to visit India next year adding that he is confident that the electric carmaker will be in India and will do so "as soon as humanly possible."

His comments to reporters were made outside the Lotte New York Palace, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived on a historic four-day State visit to the US on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted after his meeting with Musk, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality."

Musk said that PM Modi has invited him to India and that he is planning to go next year.

He said, "I am planning to visit India next year. I am confident that Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as humanly possible."

"I would like to thank PM Modi for his support and hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the future," Musk said.

Referring to himself as a fan of PM Modi, Musk also noted that the prime minister visited a Tesla factory in California many years ago. The Prime Minister had previously met with Musk in 2015 during a visit to Tesla Motors factory in Freemont, California.

"....he really cares about India. He is pushing us to make significant investments in India which is something we intend to do," Musk said about his meeting with PM Modi.

The Tesla CEO said that he had an "excellent conversation" with PM Modi and that there will quite likely be a significant investment in India.

Speaking on PM Modi's leadership role in making technology inclusive so that digital infrastructure can be created, he said, "I can say he (Modi) really wants to do the right things for India. He wants to be open, supportive of new companies and at the same time ensures that it accrues to India's advantage which is..which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi," Musk told ANI.

"India has potential for all three pillars of a sustainable energy future, the three pillars being sustainable energy generation through solar and wind primarily, the amount of area you actually need to generate electricity...it is very doable...," Musk said.

"We are also looking to bring Starlink to India which could be incredibly helpful for rural areas," he said.

"The Starlink Internet, I think can be incredibly helpful for sort of remote or rural villages where they perhaps either have no access to the Internet or the Internet is very expensive and slow," Musk said.

