Russian strikes kill 8 civilians in east Ukraine, say authorities

World1 day ago
Russian strikes on Monday killed at least eight civilians in the embattled eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, local authorities said.
Four died as they tried to flee the city of Kreminna where Russian forces have gathered, regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram. Four other civilians died in Russian bombing in Donetsk, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.
