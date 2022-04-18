Russian strikes kill 8 civilians in east Ukraine, say authorities

Four died as they tried to flee the city of Kreminna

By AFP Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 11:30 PM

Russian strikes on Monday killed at least eight civilians in the embattled eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, local authorities said.

Four died as they tried to flee the city of Kreminna where Russian forces have gathered, regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram. Four other civilians died in Russian bombing in Donetsk, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

