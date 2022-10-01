Russian consulate in New York vandalized with red paint

Current government's economic stimulus program calls for 45 billion pounds of tax cuts and no spending reductions
The Russian Consulate in New York was vandalized with red spray paint early Friday, in an apparent protest as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.
Officers said they responded to an emergency call just after 1.30am that reported paint sprayed across the facade of the consulate on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
A police spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing into the potential "bias incident" and no arrests had been made.
The bright red paint appeared hours before Putin announced he was annexing four parts of Ukraine occupied by his army.
Shelling also killed at least 30 people in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia – one of the worst attacks against civilians in months.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the US-led military alliance Nato to grant Ukraine expedited membership, as international leaders including Joe Biden condemned Moscow's annexations.
ALSO READ:
Current government's economic stimulus program calls for 45 billion pounds of tax cuts and no spending reductions
Areas are Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south
Average fatality rate this year has tripled compared with five-year average
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has explicitly said the threat of nuclear retaliation would apply to any attacks on the areas they plan to annex
These come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-managed annexation referenda that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced
A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II will be released on Monday
Flooding had cut the 84-year-old woman off from the rest of her community; she couldn't escape on her own because she needed a walker to get around
The meeting is ahead of another discussion on the mysterious leaks discovered in the Nord Stream gas pipeline, off the coasts of Sweden and Denmark