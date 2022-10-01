US-led resolution on Moscow's referendum fails after Russia uses veto

10 nations, including the US and Britain, voted in favour, while China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstained from voting

People gather in front of a large screen, to celebrate the incorporation of regions of Ukraine to join Russia in Sevastopol, Crimea. — AP

Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022

A resolution introduced by the United States and Albania at the United Nations Security Council condemning Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine was rejected on Friday after Russia exercised its veto.

In a vote in the council's chamber on Friday afternoon, 10 nations, including the United States and Britain, voted in favour, while China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstained from voting.

Russia's was the only vote against the resolution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday proclaimed Russian rule over four regions that make up 15 per cent of Ukraine's territory — the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two. The move has been firmly rejected by Western countries and even many of Russia's close allies.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield introduced the resolution that called on member states not to recognise any altered status of Ukraine and obligate Russia to withdraw its troops.

Washington has signalled it would look to the UN General Assembly, the majority of which voted to condemn Russia's Ukraine attack, if the resolution failed.