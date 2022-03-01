Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukranian ambassador assures help in evacuation of Indian students

Denies reports of mistreatment and discrimination against Indians trying to escape Ukraine.

MEA/Twitter

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 9:13 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 10:07 AM

Ukraine’s ambassador to India, Igor Polikha assured that his government is “helpful to everyone who is trying to leave the territory.”

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Monday, Polikha said Ukraine was doing everything possible to facilitate the exit of Indian students. He also denied reports of mistreatment and discrimination against Indians trying to escape Ukraine.

The ambassador said there was need for discipline and calm at the border checkpoints to ensure the orderly exit of all foreigners. With half a million Ukranians and foreigners trying to escape across the land borders with Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, there would be issues, he admitted.

“It’s a war, it’s a deep crisis,” he said. “I can assure that the Ukrainian side is helpful to everyone who is trying to leave the territory.” He and his team in Delhi were using their personal and unofficial contacts to help Indians in Ukraine and they were in regular contact with border guard commanders, added the ambassador.

But when the media persisted and wanted assurances on the safety of Indian students, Polikha responded: “The main assurances to Indian students should be given by Russia. We are interested to solve this issue but don’t forget the root cause of the problem. It’s not Ukraine, it’s not Indian students, it’s not other foreigners. You know the main cause of this tragedy – Russian bombs and shelling.”

The diplomat also urged the media to stop talking about discrimination and racism. “Please stop spreading panic,” he pleaded. “Me and my people are in regular contact with our border guards and their commanders. There are untoward incidents with people from many countries and Ukrainians trying to get out of the queue and get to the border out of turn.”

Indians in eastern Ukraine were in bomb shelters and were being provided humanitarian aid, he added. About 2,000 of the estimated 12,000 Indians in Ukraine have crossed over to Hungary and Romania.

Earlier on Sunday, Harsh Shringla, the Indian foreign secretary, conveyed the government’s concerns about the safety of its nationals to Russian and Ukranian envoys and urged both countries to help with the evacuation.