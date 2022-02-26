Air India to operate two flights to Bucharest, Budapest to bring back stranded Indians

The exploded reactor was covered by a protective shelter several years ago to prevent radiation leaks
Air India is operating two direct flights as special government charter ones from Delhi to Bucharest and Budapest on Saturday to bring back Indian students who managed to leave war-torn Ukraine.
The Indian civil aviation ministry has requested airlines to operate flights from India to countries that share a land border with Ukraine.
“Based upon input from the ministry of external affairs on the emerging situation in Ukraine, Air India will operate 2 flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) tomorrow February 26,” said Air India.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the ministry tweeted that the first batch of Indian evacuees from Ukraine reached Romania via Suceava border crossing on Friday.
“Our team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India,” he said.
The Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, had said that over 470 students would leave the war-torn nation and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret border.
“We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation,” tweeted the embassy. “Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland.”
The embassy is setting up evacuation routes from Ukraine via Romania and Hungary.
