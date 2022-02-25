India: Families of students stuck in Ukraine protest outside Russian embassy in Delhi

The Kremlin said Putin held a "frank" conversation with the French leader
World12 hours ago
Dozens of parents, relatives and friends of Indian students stranded in Ukraine held a demonstration near the Russian Embassy in New Delhi to demand the students’ immediate evacuation.
Police barricaded the roads leading to the embassy on Friday and asked the protesters to meet Indian Foreign Ministry officials to discuss the repatriation of nearly 16,000 Indians, including students.
Some of the demonstrators held video conferencing calls with some of those stuck in metro trains and bomb shelters in Kyiv.
“We are running low on food and water in a crowded bunker,” one of the callers in Ukraine said.
Indian Embassy officials are now traveling to border areas of Ukraine touching Poland, Romania Slovakia and Hungary to facilitate the exit of Indian nationals so that they can be evacuated to India, said foreign ministy official Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
