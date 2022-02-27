Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin facing greater resistance, say Zelenskyy, Johnson

Russia-Ukraine crisis: 219 Indian students reach Mumbai, another flight takes off from Bucharest
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to evacuate citizens
World10 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing “greater Ukrainian resistance” that he anticipated, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine President Zelenskyy, who spoke on Saturday evening as hostilities reportedly continued in parts of Ukraine.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this evening. He paid tribute to the incredible heroism and bravery of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people”.
“The leaders agreed that President Putin is being met with a greater Ukrainian resistance than he calculated on. The Prime Minister updated on the UK's support to Ukraine and the progress rallying international partners to hold Russia to account for their campaign of destruction”.
The spokeswoman added that the two leaders agreed on the need for the international community to isolate Russia completely diplomatically and financially: “They welcomed the increased willingness to take action on excluding Russia from SWIFT”.
ALSO READ:
SWIFT is an international payment system through which trillions of dollars pass almost on a daily basis due to trade and other financial activities. Britain has been pushing to exclude Russia from the system to inflict economic cost for invading Ukraine, but some countries have opposed the move.
“The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy expressed their mutual concern about the role Belarus is playing as a conduit for President Putin's violence”, the spokeswoman added.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to evacuate citizens
World10 hours ago
He first gained fame for his role in the TV series 'Servant of the People'
World10 hours ago
The two had been reporting near the northeastern city of Okhtyrka
World11 hours ago
The Greek foreign ministry condemned the continuing attacks against civilians
World11 hours ago
In a talk with Ukrainian president, Indian PM expresses deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict
World11 hours ago
Moscow said it had fired cruise missiles at military targets in Kyiv
World12 hours ago
'We are ready for negotiations,' says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
World12 hours ago
Berlin has a long-standing policy of not exporting weapons to war zones
World13 hours ago