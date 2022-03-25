Russia says it has agreed to coordinate with China on North Korea

Soon after the airstrike, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building
Russia and China have agreed to coordinate closely on the situation on the Korean peninsula after North Korea’s launch of a new intercontinental missile, Russia’s foreign ministry was quoted as saying on Friday.
“Concern was expressed over the latest developments in the sub-region” at the meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and China’s representative on the Korean Peninsula, Liu Xiaoming, the ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.
The talks emphasised the need to step up efforts to find fair political and diplomatic solutions to the problems of northeast Asia, and “it was agreed to maintain close coordination between Russia and China”, the ministry said, according to RIA.
He appealed to Germany and particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine’s bid
Russian authorities said they are providing accommodations and dispensing payments to the evacuees
Zelensky made clear to the Western allies he needed far more than they’re currently willing to give
EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil
11 Russian civilian seamen rescued near the Black Sea port city of Odessa
Two vessels, one of which appeared to have been damaged, were seen in the footage sailing out of the dock as a third ship burned
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria
