Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content
Moscow wants foreign internet firms to open full-fledged offices in Russia and to store Russians’ personal data on its territory.
A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined US social media giants Facebook and Twitter for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, part of a wider crackdown on the internet and Big Tech.
Moscow wants foreign internet firms to open full-fledged offices in Russia and to store Russians’ personal data on its territory. On Tuesday the government published plans to impose new taxes on foreign-owned digital services as part of a push to support its domestic tech sector.
The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totalling 21 million roubles ($287,850). Twitter received two fines of a total 5 million roubles, it said.
Popular messaging app Telegram had been fined 9 million roubles, the court said.
Facebook, Twitter and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Twitter has been the subject of a punitive slowdown since March. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said Twitter and other social media firms have not deleted posts with banned material quickly enough.
-
Africa
Nigeria faces one of its worst cholera outbreaks, ...
With more than 2,300 people dying from suspected cases; nation... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Russia's Putin to self-isolate due to...
Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Japan cat lovers give $2 million to kidney...
Domesticated cats and their bigger cousins in the wild are prone to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah...
It is lies and totally baseless, said a spokesperson on Twitter. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
Firefighting operations are underway READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid patients tell of quick recovery with...
It significantly contributes to reducing the number of... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
Pay freezes disappear and optimism returns, research shows. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Body found floating in sea for 30 days...
It was one of two Covid-positive dead bodies that the Dubai Police... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence